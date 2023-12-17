iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,170 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 144,927 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

