iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 259.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

