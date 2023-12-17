iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

