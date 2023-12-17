iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 796,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,398 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 261.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $73.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

