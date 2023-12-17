iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Decreased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 209,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $123.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

