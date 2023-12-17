Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

