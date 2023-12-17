Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
