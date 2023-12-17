James D. Swift Sells 5,764 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of MD stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
