James D. Swift Sells 5,764 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 185,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.