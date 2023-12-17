James Offerdahl Sells 1,126 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 1,126 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $17,353.60.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 213,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Q2 by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Q2 by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.