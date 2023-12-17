Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Jamf by 1,343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 478,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $9,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 49.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 403,165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 156.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 369,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 308,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.49. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.98.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
