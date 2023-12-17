Jason Gesing Sells 60,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,126,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 504.50 and a beta of 2.53. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of eXp World

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 82.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in eXp World by 111.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700,052 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

