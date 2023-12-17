Jason Gesing Sells 60,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,126,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 504.50 and a beta of 2.53. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 82.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in eXp World by 111.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700,052 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.