JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:JELD opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,606,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 25.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 506,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

