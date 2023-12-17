Jennifer Hyman Sells 75,000 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,870,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43.

On Monday, September 18th, Jennifer Hyman sold 57,006 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $46,744.92.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RENT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.86.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

