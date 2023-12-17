John B. Chang Sells 500 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.70 million. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

