John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Position Boosted by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBSS

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.