John D. Schachtel Sells 7,981 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) Director John D. Schachtel sold 7,981 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,148.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $8.60 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.50.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

See Also

