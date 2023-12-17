JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $69.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

