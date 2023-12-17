JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 760

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drax Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 473.10 ($5.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 395.20 ($4.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 728.50 ($9.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 437.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.33, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In other Drax Group news, insider John Baxter bought 7,500 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £32,850 ($41,237.76). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

