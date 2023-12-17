JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.