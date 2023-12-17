JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $165.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.