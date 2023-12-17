JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $477.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

