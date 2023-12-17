JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 2,125

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.36) to GBX 2,125 ($26.68) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.34) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.48) to GBX 2,050 ($25.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,015.83 ($25.31).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,873 ($23.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,717.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,711.89. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SSE’s payout ratio is 16,603.77%.

In other news, insider Gregor Alexander purchased 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,664 ($20.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,211.52 ($4,031.53). Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

