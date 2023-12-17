JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

