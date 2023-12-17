Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 16.59.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.