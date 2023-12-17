Justinas imkus Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Justinas imkus sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.69), for a total value of £4,280,000 ($5,372,834.55).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BCG opened at GBX 224 ($2.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,480.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($2.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.