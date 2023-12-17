KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $68.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.58.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 93.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $29,141,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 620,238 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

