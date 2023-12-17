KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,851,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

