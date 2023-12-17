KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

