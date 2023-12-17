KeyCorp Raises Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target to $22.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $712.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Myers Industries by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Myers Industries by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

