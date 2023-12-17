Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,557 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

