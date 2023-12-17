Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 468,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,607,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

