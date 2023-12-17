Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 58,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 9,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
