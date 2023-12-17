Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.29.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

