Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $83.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.25.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA
Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance
Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $769.24 million, a PE ratio of 689.90 and a beta of 1.98.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kura Sushi USA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.