Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $83.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $769.24 million, a PE ratio of 689.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.