Kwmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $373.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

