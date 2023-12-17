Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

NYSE:LW opened at $104.33 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

