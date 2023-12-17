Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LARK opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

