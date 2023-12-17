Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $235.50 and last traded at $235.50. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.50.

Lasertec Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

