Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 771 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

