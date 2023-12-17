Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 3.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 128,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 351,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Specifically, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at $585,344.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LIND. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $549.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 995,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $3,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

