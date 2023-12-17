Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $407.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.15.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.