LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.5 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.89. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

Insider Activity at LiqTech International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.