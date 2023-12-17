LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 1.5 %
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.89. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
