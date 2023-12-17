Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 26.61 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.73 billion $1.65 billion 2.81

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -216.71% -3.44% -3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1058 2299 2818 102 2.31

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 97.71%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 44.50%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

