Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.86.

LPX stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

