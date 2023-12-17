Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Purchases £60,668.16 in Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) insider Will Hoy purchased 54,656 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £60,668.16 ($76,158.88).
Luceco Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 120 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.56. The firm has a market cap of £192.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Luceco plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83.61 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25.
Luceco Company Profile
