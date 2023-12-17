Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Purchases £60,668.16 in Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) insider Will Hoy purchased 54,656 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £60,668.16 ($76,158.88).

Luceco Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 120 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.56. The firm has a market cap of £192.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Luceco plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83.61 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

