LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

