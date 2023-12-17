MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $1,006,700.97 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,006,700.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

