ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 67.59%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

