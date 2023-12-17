Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MFC opened at C$28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.44. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$28.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

