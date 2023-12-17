Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.44.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.44. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

