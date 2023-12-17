Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

CVX stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

